UPDATE (1:08 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022): On Thursday, Anthony D. Gamble pleaded guilty to disarming and attempting to disarm a police officer and to battery of a police officer in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says that Gamble faces one to five years in prison for the disarming charge and one year in prison for the battery of an officer charge.

Below is the original story which was published on July 22, 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is accused of throwing rocks at a bus at the Greyhound Bus Station and assaulting a police officer early this morning.

Charleston Police Officer Chelsea McCoy responded to the call around 5:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 22, 2020, about the incident. When McCoy arrived, she saw the suspect Anthony Gamble standing with a rock in his hand beside the bus.

McCoy identified herself and asked Gamble if he was throwing rocks at the bus. Gamble responded saying he would throw rocks at her.

Gamble then approached McCoy aggressively and allegedly assaulted McCoy with a rock.

McCoy fell to the ground where Gamble, twice her size, stayed on top of her and began hitting her in the face and head with his fists.

McCoy began screaming for help. Gamble then tried to take her gun out of its holster.

When backup officers arrived, they managed to pull Gamble off McCoy with the use of force. He was then taken into custody.

McCoy is now recovering at home after receiving treatment for her cuts and bruises at the hospital.

Gamble is charged with disarming or attempting to disarm an officer, malicious assault of an officer and obstructing an officer.

Gamble is currently in South Central Regional Jail. An investigation is ongoing.