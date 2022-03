CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man from Raleigh County has pleaded guilty to damaging a coal mine.

The US Attorney’s Office says 46-year-old Ricky Sprouse, of Naoma, admitted to damaging a coal mine and stealing specialized equipment.

He pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. This crime comes with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Sprouse will be sentenced on June 8, 2022.

The West Virginia State Police and the FBI handled this investigation.