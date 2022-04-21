CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Kentucky man pleaded guilty to defrauding residents of several counties in the Tri-State.

Court documents say that 44-year-old William T. Hurst, of Moorehead, Kentucky, admitted to agreeing to build pole barns for residents of Putnam and Jackson Counties in 2021. He received checks totaling $10,186 as down payments but never built the barns.

He admitted that he never had any intention to build the barns, and he used the down payment checks for personal use.

He also admitted to defrauding six other people in a similar way in Cabell and Kanawha Counties in West Virginia, Willow Wood in Ohio and South Shore in Kentucky. These crimes took place between Feb. 22, 2021 and March 23, 2021, and the residents paid Hurst a total of $25,032.

All together, Hurst admitted to receiving $35,218, and he pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Hurst will be sentenced on July 28, 2022, and he faces up to 40 years in prison.