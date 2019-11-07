Man pleads not guilty in deadly Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Huntington man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a bar in downtown Huntington in September was back in court Thursday morning. Harold Radford Porter is facing charges for murder, being a prohibited person with a firearm, and attempt to commit a felony.

Police say Porter was arrested on Monday. He was since indicted by a grand jury.

During a pre-trial hearing inside Judge Paul Farrell’s courtroom Thursday morning, Porter’s lawyer entered a ‘not guilty’ plea on behalf of Porter on all charges. Porter is accused of shooting and killing Sontez Lomax outside of the Lantern, a bar in downtown Huntington, in the early hours of September 21st.

Judge Farrell did not issue a bond and remanded Porter back to Western Regional Jail. Porter is due back in court on Tuesday, December 17th for a status hearing.

The defense requested a release of the grand jury transcript, Judge Farrell approved the request.

