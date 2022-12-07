CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Charleston entered a not-guilty plea on Wednesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Court records say that Shavan Collins was indicted for first-degree murder, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Collins is accused of shooting Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, who was found in the front yard of a house on the 1400 block of Frame St. with a gunshot wound to his chest. Mosley was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the two men got into an argument, and Collins shot Mosley in the chest before fleeing the scene.

Collins turned himself in to authorities in August.

His trial date is set for Feb. 21, 2023.