CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One westbound of I-64 was shut down due to a disturbance Sunday afternoon.

According to Charleston Police, a man jumped into the Kanawha River from a pillar between the bridge and the water near the 58-mile marker.

Police say the man was rescued. There is no word on whether he was injured.

Charleston Police and the Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information