Man robs store in Marmet with a sawed-off shotgun

MARMET, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a man robbed Max’s Place with a sawed-off shotgun early this morning.

Alleged suspect in robbery at Max’s Place in Marmet, WV on Nov. 28, 2021 (Courtesy: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says that it was robbed between 2:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 28. They say the suspect wore a white surgical mask, camouflage toboggan, dark blue coat, neon yellow t-shirt, dark pants and brown boots. He has “bright” blue eyes and no facial hair or visible tattoos.

The suspect stole money and then fled the scene in a silver sedan, law enforcement reports. Three people were in the business at the time and there were no injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office is available at 304-357-0169, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, through social media messaging and on their website.