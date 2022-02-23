LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man was shot by his cousin with a shotgun in Chesapeake, Ohio on Wednesday.

Lawrence County deputies say they received a call about a domestic disturbance at around 12:10 pm., and when they arrived, they found a man who appeared to have wounds from birdshot pellets.

The man told deputies that his cousin, 21-year-old Jacob L. Lindsay had shot him with a 12 gauge shotgun.

The man’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, but he was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital by Lawrence EMS.

This incident is still under investigation.