Man sent to prison for embezzling from labor union

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – United States Attorney Mike Stuart today announced that a Wood County man was sentenced to 12 months and a day in federal prison for embezzling from a labor union.

Rick Drain, 56, of Vienna, previously pled guilty to one count of embezzling from a labor union. Pursuant to his plea agreement, Drain will also pay restitution.

“Drain was “draining” the Union. Drain took advantage of his position with the local union and took collected union dues and fees for himself,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Not only will Drain be returning the money, but he’ll also be spending a year of his life behind bars for his crime. Crime doesn’t pay.”

Drain was the business manager of a local union and used his position to defraud the union. Law enforcement learned that Drain had defrauded the union of approximately $50,000 by collecting dues and other fees from union members and keeping the money for himself, not depositing it into the union’s bank account. The Department of Labor, through its Office of Labor Management Standards, conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Kathleen Robeson handled the prosecution.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.