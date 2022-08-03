CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted of attempted murder and firing at an officer in 2021 was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court this morning, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Joseph Larch was sentenced to three to 15 years on a charge of attempted murder and 10 years for a charge of use and presentment of a firearm. The prosecutor’s office says the sentences will run consecutively.

Larch was one of four suspects in a traffic stop around 2:30 p.m. on July 28, 2022 that led to three different pursuits in Charleston. Three of the suspects, including Larch, took off from the scene. Larch was accused of fleeing on foot and then shooting at an officer who was gaining on him. The officer fired back, striking Larch in the shoulder.

Larch then ran into the Habitat for Humanity Restore store where he was handcuffed.

The two other men accused of fleeing from the scene of that traffic stop are James Evans and Brandon Bandy. Evans is accused of fleeing in the vehicle, which led to a pursuit that ended in a crash, and Bandy is accused of fleeing on foot and was captured around 7 p.m. that night.

Officers said the fourth person in the vehicle was compliant at the traffic stop scene.