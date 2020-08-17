Man sentenced for defrauding church

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for defrauding a Cabell County church.
According to United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Robert Dale Adkins, 76, of Ona, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to a mail fraud scheme.
Adkins was the treasurer for the Antioch Baptist Church from 2012 to December of 2018. He wrote and signed checks on the church’s account for his own benefits such as paying off personal debts and items.
“Stealing is one thing, but stealing almost half a million dollars from a church is both remarkable and tragic.”United States Attorney Mike Stuart
Adkins was ordered to pay $487,488.92 in restitution.
