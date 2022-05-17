CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man accused of lunging at police with a knife was sentenced Tuesday morning with credit for time served.

Denaul Dickerson was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for a charge of breaking and entering.

He was also sentenced to a year each for brandishing a deadly weapon and a charge of obstruction of an officer.

Judge Tera Salango said that Dickerson will receive credit for time served.

Dickerson was shot by Charleston Police during the incident that happened in April 2021.

Prosecutors say that they found no criminal wrongdoing by Charleston Police police after an investigation.

At the time of the incident, Dickerson was wanted in connection to another incident where investigators say he also brandished a weapon.