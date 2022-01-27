Man sentenced for shooting firearm at stuck vehicle to ‘scare’ them

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been sentenced on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from an April 2020 shooting incident.

According to court documents, Foster Allen Ray, 72, of Gandeeville, West Virginia will spend two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Court documents say on April 9, 2022, Ray shot a loaded rifle at two people inside a truck that was trapped on his property a little over 100 feet away from him in an attempt to “scare them.” Authorities said the bullet lodged inside the truck, but did not hit the driver or the passenger.

Due to previous felony convictions of unlawful assault and child abuse by a custodian resulting in injury, Ray was already prohibited from possessing firearms, court documents say.