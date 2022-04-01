NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man from Nicholas County has been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining a line of credit.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, James Woods, Jr., 48, of Craigsville, was sentenced to one year in prison, to be served on home confinement, followed by three years of supervised release.

Woods pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud in December 2021. Court documents say he admitted to applying for a line of credit under the name of a construction business that he did not own. He also did not have permission from the business owner to apply for the line of credit at the store to lease commercial construction equipment.

Court documents say the credit application was transmitted to Cross Lanes and eventually out of West Virginia where it was approved for $10,000. Authorities say Woods then used that line of credit to lease a CASE Model 850 bulldozer, which was delivered to a jobsite Woods controlled.

The DOJ says the business owner then learned about the fraudulent line of credit, the equipment rental store was informed and the West Virginia State Police and equipment provider then recovered the bulldozer.