CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted of second-degree murder has been sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

According to Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit’s Office, Jordan Nicholas Lowrie was sentenced to 40 years in prison, determinant. This means Lowrie will be required to serve all 40 years, and will not be eligible for early release.

Lowrie pleaded guilty on Feb. 10, 2022 to second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Antwan Curnell in Oct. 2019.

Curnell, 28, was shot and killed while driving with two adult female passengers on I-77 northbound near the I-64 split and Westmoreland Road exit in Charleston on Oct. 18, 2019. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. with the suspects allegedly firing multiple shots into the vehicle. Curnell then lost control of his vehicle and struck the suspect’s vehicle before crashing into the guardrail.

Also indicted in this case was Dekotis Elijah Thomas, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the fatal shooting Kelvin “KJ” Taylor in Charleston in April of 2021.