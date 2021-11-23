Man sentenced to 40 years on multiple theft charges in Kentucky

A jury in Boyd County sentenced David Kimmel, Jr. to 40 years and a $500 fine for two counts of Burglary, Third Degree; two counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking; and two counts of Persistent Felony Offender, First Degree. (Photo Courtesy: Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office)

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man has been sentenced to four decades in prison for multiple theft-related charges, according to the Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

A jury in Boyd County sentenced David Kimmel, Jr. to 40 years and a $500 fine for two counts of Burglary, Third Degree; two counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking; and two counts of Persistent Felony Offender, First Degree.

According to court documents, Kimmel continued to steal from the Rural King and Walmart in Boyd County even after being banned from the properties for shoplifting. Authorities say at the time those thefts happened, Kimmel was reportedly out on parole for felony cases in Carter, Lawrence, Greenup and Rowan counties.