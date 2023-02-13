HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man convicted in the beating an elderly couple has been sentenced to life in prison.

In November 2022, a jury found Nathan Dolen, 42, guilty of 12 counts including attempted murder, entry of a building other than a dwelling, two counts of grand larceny, burglary, two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of malicious assault, two counts of kidnapping, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and third-degree arson.

According to Cabell County Circuit Court officials, Dolen was sentenced to life in prison with mercy on two counts, with the sentences for the remaining 10 counts ranging from 1 year to 20 years.

Court officials say the two 20-year counts and the two life with mercy counts will run consecutively while all other counts run concurrently.

Prosecutors say that Dolen and an accomplice broke into a Huntington home in November of 2020. Dolen and the accomplice allegedly tied up the couple, beat them, and stole their property.