CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A Kanawha County Judge sentenced 38-year-old Brian Barnes of Nitro to 120-380 years in prison on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Barnes was charged with and convicted of 11 counts including sexual assault and sexual abuse against a child. The sentences for each count will be served consecutively.