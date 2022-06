POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been sentenced for DUI offenses in Mason County.

According to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins’ Office, Trenton Tolliver, 41, of Point Pleasant was convicted for a felony count of “DUI Third or Subsequent Offense” in Mason County Circuit Court.

Gaskins says Tolliver was sentenced to two to five years in prison, the maximum sentence allowable in West Virginia State Code.