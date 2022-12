WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot in an apartment complex in Williamson, West Virginia, deputies say. Another man has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says the man went to the Courthouse in Williamson. They say the victim is alive and was talking to medical professionals.

Deputies say the scene is clear. The Williamson Police Department is handling the investigation.