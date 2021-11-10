UPDATE: Man charged with arson, malicious wounding in Sissonville fire and shooting

(UPDATE: 6:45 P.M. Nov. 10, 2021) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details after a man was shot in a mobile home fire in Sissonville.

Deputies say Robert Layne, 30, of Sissonville faces felony counts of arson, malicious wounding and wanton endangerment in connection to the incident. Police were called to the scene near Hughgart drive to investigate the shooting while fire crews were fighting a residential trailer fire nearby on Sisters Lane.

“There was a 911 call placed that came through the airport, that a plane had been flying over the area coming to land and spotted a fire in the area, fire units began to dispatch to this location and while they were en route, we also learned that there was a shooting that happened in the street near the fire,” said Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, a male victim, identified as Jacob Parsons, was in his driveway with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital.

Layne was found close by and detained. Authorities say they also found a handgun along the edge of the road near a mailbox.

Deputies say Layne allegedly admitted to intentionally setting the trailer on fire. According to deputies, the resident of the trailer, who knew Parsons, allegedly told police Layne and Parsons got into an altercation over Layne allegedly starting the fire. The sheriff’s office says Layne also allegedly admitted to shooting Parsons during their argument.

“I don’t believe anybody was injured in the trailer, but of course there’s going to be a thorough investigation of the fire itself to determine if it was arson or happenstance, some accident or something like that. That’s something that’s going to be part of our investigation,” said Humphreys.

The KCSO also says a bullet struck a home on Hughart Drive where three people were standing at the time the shots were fired.

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK)—A fire spotted from above by a plane led to authorities finding a man shot in the street on Wednesday.

Fire and then a shooting reporter in Sissonville. We are working to get more information. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/cP5K6TZAzg — Larisa Casillas (@Larisa_Casillas) November 10, 2021

Authorities were called to the scene of a mobile home fire on the 100 block of Sisters Lane off Hughart at around 2:30 p.m. Crews on the scene say that one man shot another man multiple times during an argument over the fire.

A fire and shooting occurred at Hughart Drive and Sisters Lane near Sissonville this afternoon. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment to multiple gunshot wounds. The shooter remained on scene to await law enforcement and is detained.



Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/P21NG9XMCd — Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (@KanawhaSheriff) November 10, 2021

One man was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The shooter is currently in custody.

Both law enforcement and fire crews responded to the scene. The mobile home is considered to be a total loss.

13 News has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.