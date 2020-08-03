Man shot in Charleston identified, investigation continues

UPDATE: 9:40 a.m. August 3, 2020: A man is in stable condition after being shot in Charleston early this morning.

Charleston police say they found Anthony Lee, 50, of Charleston with a gunshot wound to the back when they responded to a call around 2:44 a.m. regarding a shooting in the 800 block of 6th Street.

The incident began with an argument between the victim and the suspect, described as a Black male, according to police. Officers say the suspect allegedly asked the victim for a ride, and the victim refused.

At that point, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun shooting the victim once, according to police. Lee was transported to an area hospital and is now in stable condition.

The Charleston Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Metro Communications at 304-348-8111 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight on the city’s west side.



Metro 911 dispatchers confirm it happened on the 800 block of 6th street just after 1 a.m. Monday morning.

One victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening wounds. No word on a suspect at this time.

