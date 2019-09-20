Charleston Police identify victim in late-night shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department has identified the victim in the late-night shooting on Thursday, September 19. 2019. The shooting happened after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of 6th Street on the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia.

Police say the victim, Robert Latner Brown, 32, of Charleston, was shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Brown remains in the hospital in stable condition.

According to police, a large number of shots were fired in the incident. Bullet holes were found in a nearby apartment building in the 600 block of Park Avenue and a vehicle parked near this location was shot multiple times.

At this time, investigators are trying to determine what, if any, connection this shooting has to recent shootings in the area. No arrests have been made in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.