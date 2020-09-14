UPDATE: Kanawha County shooting connected to alleged ATV theft

UPDATE 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting near Cedar Grove in Kanawha County.

Deputies say they took a report earlier in the day of a stolen ATV, and then later received another call from the owner reporting he was following a suspect allegedly riding his stolen ATV.

According to the sheriff’s office, the owner of the ATV, identified as Eric Spelock, 45, of Shrewsbury, followed the ATV and allegedly fired warning shots to “scare the suspect.” The person riding the ATV then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, deputies say.

After a short time, deputies found Cody Beard, 22, of Cedar Grove, on the bank of the Kanawha River with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and surgery, and the sheriff’s office says he is in serious condition.

KANAWHA COUNTY – A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg.

According to Metro 911, the incident happened on Dupont Avenue in Cedar Grove.

Metro dispatch officials say the victim’s condition is unknown at this time and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.