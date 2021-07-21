Man shot in Kentucky robbery

Kentucky State Police say one man is in jail and they are searching for more suspects after an armed robbery and shooting that happened Monday in Pike County. July 19, 2021

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police say one man is in jail and they are searching for more suspects after an armed robbery and shooting that happened Monday in Pike County.

Troopers responded to a call Monday, July 19 on Sycamore Road in Ashcamp. They say when they arrived at the scene they found a man had been shot.

During the investigation, troopers learned “multiple individuals” were attempting to remove property from the home. KSP says several shots were fired at a man who was living at the home, identified as Bill Thomas, during the robbery. According to troopers, while no one else was injured, the shots endangered other occupants in the home, including a 7-month-old baby.

Troopers say Thomas’ condition is unknown at this time.

KSP says Billy Adkins has been arrested and charged with Robbery 1st Degree. He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center. Troopers say they are still looking for the other individuals believed to be involved and additional arrests are pending.