Man shot in leg in Dunbar

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man was shot in the leg in Dunbar following an altercation at the Dunbar Valley Plaza this morning. Police say it happened in the back alley near Kroger shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019.
Crews on scene say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation. Also, a suspect has not been identified at this time.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
