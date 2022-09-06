HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg in Huntington.

That’s according to the clerk at a Lulu Mart gas station on Madison Ave., who told 13 News that the man showed up at the store bleeding and saying that he had been shot.

Cabell Dispatch says the man was shot on the 700 block of Jackson Ave., and he rode his bike to the gas station. There is no word on the seriousness of his condition.

Huntington Police are investigating the incident, and there is no word on a suspect or what led to the shooting.