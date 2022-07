CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot in the leg in Charleston Wednesday night.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:45 p.m.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the man went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police say he was shot near West Side Middle School.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

There is no word on the suspect.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story when new information becomes available.