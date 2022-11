SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot in the stomach on Walker Drive in Sissonville, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they are working to figure out the cause of the shooting. The man has been taken to the hospital and they say he is not cooperating.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.