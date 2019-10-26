Man shot in the arm in Jackson County

KENNA, W.Va. (WOWK) – Emergency dispatch officials say a man has been shot in the arm following a self-defense situation. The incident happened early this afternoon on Dexter Drive in the Kenna area of Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s office is investigating, and there is no information on whether any charges have been filed.

