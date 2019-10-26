KENNA, W.Va. (WOWK) – Emergency dispatch officials say a man has been shot in the arm following a self-defense situation. The incident happened early this afternoon on Dexter Drive in the Kenna area of Jackson County.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s office is investigating, and there is no information on whether any charges have been filed.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Man shot in the arm in Jackson County
- One dead in early morning fire in Johnson County, Kentucky
- 78-year-old woman sentenced to 22 years for attempted murder of lawyer
- Brother of man who fled hate crime sentence charged
- Washington man urinates near couple fishing, shoots woman when asked to leave
- Food bank in Huntington honors local heroes
- Like Former President Carter, many senior citizens could fall at home
- Friday Night Sports Zone – 10/25/19
- Man in custody following Charleston shooting
- Fayette County Sheriff searching for missing woman from nearby Beckley