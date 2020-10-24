Man shot over flashlight argument

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to police, one person was shot in the leg following a verbal argument.

The shooting was reported at 5:50 p.m., Friday on the 1500 block of 1st Avenue. The victim, Juriah Roncal, 29, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and at this is in stable condition.

According to Charleston Police on the scene, the argument began over a flashlight. The male suspect pulled out a gun and fired one shot at Roncal.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a red shirt. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Charleston Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480, or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111

