Man sought for neglect charges after weekend shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston police are searching for a man wanted for child neglect charges.

The charges stem from an incident Sunday morning when a 5-year-old boy was taken to CAMC with a gunshot wound to the leg. After further investigation, Charleston police determined that the gun belonged to the boy’s father James Douglas Brown, 48, of Dunbar.

Police say Brown left the child and the gun in his car – where the child found the gun and shot himself.

Brown is now wanted for child neglect resulting in injury and persons prohibited from possessing firearms.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal

Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111