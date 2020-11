The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person regarding a burglary investigation. (Photo Courtesy: Cabell County Sheriff’s Office)

CABELL COUNTY (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person regarding a burglary investigation.

They say the person is wanted for questioning regarding a burglary on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person regarding a burglary investigation. (Photo Courtesy: Cabell County Sheriff’s Office)

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person regarding a burglary investigation. (Photo Courtesy: Cabell County Sheriff’s Office)

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person regarding a burglary investigation. (Photo Courtesy: Cabell County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 743-1594.