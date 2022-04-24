KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested after stealing a car from a nursing home in Jefferson and then leading law enforcement on a pursuit that approached speeds of 100 mph while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the Riverside Nursing Home in Jefferson on April 24.

A woman at the scene say a man that was walking around the parking lot took out a weapon and demanded her car keys. It was later found that the man was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. They say she gave over her keys and he left the nursing home in her vehicle.

Nitro PD then spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver sped off, fleeing across the Nitro/St. Albans bridge and onto MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans. The KCSO says the driver passed other vehicles in no-passing zones and reached speeds of 100 mph.

The pursuit ended at Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans when the suspect, Damien Phillips, 44, got out on foot and was stopped by a KCSO K-9.

When the vehicle was searched, a realistic BB gun pistol was found.

Phillips is being charged with Robbery, Grand Larceny, DUI, Fleeing with Reckless Indifference and Fleeing DUI.

Nitro PD, Charleston PD, South Charleston PD and the St. Albans PD assisted the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office with this incident.