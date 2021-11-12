Man struck by train in Charleston

All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston police confirm that a man was struck by a train on Friday.

The incident occurred between 7th Avenue and Virginia Street West at around 10:20 a.m.

Police say that the man was struck by a CSX train and that the train’s conductor called it in.

The man was conscious and was treated for a severe head injury and a broken arm.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Charleston PD is conducting a general investigation.

