HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man struck by a train on Sunday, May 8, is in stable condition, according to the Huntington police.

HPD says they were dispatched to the area of the 1st Street underpass at around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Cabell County EMS was already on the scene treating the 39-year-old man who was hit by the train.

The Huntington Police Department says witnesses told law enforcement the man was trying to get personal items from the train tracks and “ignored” the train’s horn and people warning him about the train.

They say the man was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.