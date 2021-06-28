Man struck by train in Mason County dies

Authorities in Mason County are investigating the death of a man struck by a train early this morning. June 28, 2021.

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in Mason County are investigating the death of a man struck by a train early this morning.

According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, police responded to a call reporting a person had been hit by a train between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. this morning, Monday, June 28. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says it happened near Benwood Lane in Glenwood.

Deputies say the man died at the scene and the body is being taken to the medical examiner’s office.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Mason County EMS responded to the scene.