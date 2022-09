CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man was thrown overboard after a boating accident on the Kanawha River in Charleston this afternoon.

Dispatchers say it happened around 3:15 p.m. near the Casci building along Kanawha Boulevard.

The boat flipped over, and the man on board was thrown into the water.

He was the only person on board and managed to get to shore. Dispatchers say he was not injured.