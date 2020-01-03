Man taken to hospital after Boone County shooting

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Troopers with the West Virginia State Police detachment in Madison, West Virginia say that a man was found shot on Camp Creek Road, near Julian, in Boone County, West Virginia at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2019. He was taken to a local hospital.

Troopers say that there is no word on his condition at this time. West Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

