MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A West Virginia man has died days after he was shot in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Joshua Wilson, 40, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, died Sunday morning after he was shot July 6 in the area of 4th Avenue North and Broadway, McSpadden said. Wilson was later found in a crashed car in the area of 8th Avenue North after he was able to drive away.

Quentin Ahmad Jean, 35, of Myrtle Beach, will have his charge upgraded to murder from attempted murder, according to police. He’s also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.