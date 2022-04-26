CABELL COUNTY (WOWK)—The Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Justin Howard Groff pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Toni Lynn Cremeans in court on Tuesday.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The shooting took place in Culloden in December of 2020.

Groff also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of John Glaspell in Putnam County.

He is expected to be sentenced for that case on June 2 in Putnam County Circuit Court.

UPDATE 12/10/2020: CULLODEN, WV (WOWK) — State Police say they have arrested the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting in Culloden.

Troopers arrested Justin Groff at his home in Hurricane Wednesday night. He’s facing first-degree murder charges for the alleged shooting, of 46-year-old Toni Cremeans.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/8/2020: CULLODEN, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Dispatch has confirmed that one person is dead, after a shooting that took place on the 22 block of 3rd street in Culloden.

State police are investigating at this time, and local police are on the scene.

We do not have word on a suspect, or a description of the victim at this time.