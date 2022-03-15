KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday.

According to the prosecuting attorney Charles T. Miller, 45-year-old George Wesley Call, Jr., of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to the murder of Andrea Springstead and will now serve the maximum sentence.

Court documents say that Call shot Springstead in the face with a crossbow on Dec. 21, 2020. She died later that day from her injuries.

Call has been in jail since the day after the murder.

The St. Albans Police Department and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department handled the investigation.