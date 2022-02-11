CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was sentenced to up to 75 years in prison on Friday.

Lasalle Burnett was arrested in connection with the death of Adam Swim in March of 2020. Swim was found dead inside his home with a gunshot wound to his head.

Burnett was found guilty of second-degree murder and sexual assault.

He apologized in Kanawha County Court on Friday, saying he was addicted to drugs when he killed Swim. Swim’s sister said he was working toward getting a job, and he had just made plans to take his nephew fishing.