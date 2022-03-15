SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after deputies say he tried to meet underage children online.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they received an email from a “non-law enforcement group,” which prompted an investigation. Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims’ Unit found that an adult male was talking to what he thought were underage children.

They say the conversation was sexual in nature and that inappropriate pictures were sent. The adult male allegedly tried to meet up with the children at Walmart, and when he was confronted by the non-law enforcement group, he walked away from the area.

On Saturday, detectives arrested 54-year-old Randolph Victor Hockenheimer, of New Boston, and seized several electronic items. Hockenheimer is charged with attempted importuning and disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile.

Hockenheimer is being held at the Scioto County Jail on a $15,000 bond, and he is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday morning.