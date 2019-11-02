Man walks away from work release center in Gallia County

CHESHIRE, Ohio (WOWK) -The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says a male has walked away from the Gallia County Work Release in Cheshire, Ohio.

Police say James Raines, 41, was being held at the Work Release Center for a charge of driving under suspension. He is described as 6’2″ weighing approximately 130 pounds with has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information is asked to contact the Gallia County Sheriffs’s Office at 740-446-1221.

