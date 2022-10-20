CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for shooting a woman and her dog in Charleston last month has been arrested.

According to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority, Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston was booked into the South Central Regional Jail this morning, Oct. 20, 2022.

Charleston Police say that they responded to the 1300 block of 7th Ave. around noon, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, regarding a shooting. They say they found a woman lying on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the chest. They also found that the victim’s dog was also shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the dog was taken to a veterinary hospital.