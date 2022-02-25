PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting and to an assault is facing multiple charges after leading authorities on a high-speed chase that began in Wood County.

According to the Parkersburg Police Department, Isreal Lee Crumpton, 27, of Detroit, Michigan is facing charges of Attempted Murder, Malicious Assault and Being a Fugitive From Justice From West Virginia, with additional charges pending.

The PPD says Crumpton is accused of allegedly shooting a 24-year-old man from Detroit in an apartment in the 1500 block of Crescent Street in South Parkersburg on Feb. 13, 2022. The victim was taken to a local medical center with “critical injuries,” and authorities say he has survived.

Police say on the same day in another area of the 1500 block of Crescent Street, Crumpton allegedly struck a 22-year-old man from Southfield, Michigan “several times about the head and face with a handgun.” The man was treated at a medical center and released.

Detectives say after the two incidents, Crumpton traveled back to Detroit, but learned he was traveling back to the Parkersburg area around the late evening of Feb. 23 or early morning of Feb. 24. The PPD says detectives identified the vehicle he was traveling in and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Route 50 near the 5th Street exit shortly after midnight Thursday, Feb. 24.

According to the PPD, Crumpton’s vehicle continued west on Route 50 allegedly “at speeds in excess of 100 mph,” and continued to flee after being partially immobilized by stop sticks.

Police say the vehicle then exited onto Dupont Road traveling south before returning to Route 50 and continuing into Ohio. Authorities say the vehicle pulled into a gas station parking lot in Little Hocking, Ohio and Crumpton was then arrested.

The PPD says Crumpton was booked into the Washington County, Ohio, Jail for being a fugitive from West Virginia. Authorities also say Crumpton is wanted in other jurisdictions of Ohio and will have a court appearance in Washington County to either “waive or fight” extradition to West Virginia.

Detectives say he will be transported to West Virginia once the extradition matter is resolved.