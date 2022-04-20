UPDATE (1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20): Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says that a person of interest is now wanted for felony offenses.

Fayette County detectives have now obtained warrants for Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr. for the felony offenses of malicious wounding and attempted murder.

The woman who was flown to CAMC on Tuesday is currently in critical condition after being shot.

Again, Mr. Reynolds is considered armed and dangerous, and the public SHOULD NOT approach him.

Instead, anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

WHIPPLE, WV (WOWK) – Deputies in Fayette County are investigating a shooting and searching for a person of interest in connection to the case.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the shooting happened around 9:47 a.m. Tuesday, April 19 in the Whipple area. Deputies say they found a female victim at the scene who was flown to a Kanawha County hospital for treatment. There is no word on the woman’s condition at this time, however, Fridley says she was coherent at the scene.

Deputies with the Fayette County Detectives Bureau are investigating the incident. Fridley says deputies do not yet know what led to the shooting and do not have a suspect. The deputies say they are however, searching for a person of interest, identified as 52-year-old Bernard Glen Reynolds, Jr.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.