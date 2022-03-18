BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in Uneeda, West Virginia early Friday morning, and police are still looking for the murder suspect.

West Virginia State Police say that 33-year-old Timothy Lang Westfall, of St. Albans, shot and killed 36-year-old Anthony Hizer, of Madison, after an altercation.

Police say a warrant has been obtained for Westfall’s arrest and that they are trying to locate him.

Westfall is described as 5’10”, around 180 pounds and having blue eyes. He could be driving a blue 2007 Ford 500 with West Virginia plates (34J872).

They say he could be in the Huntington area or on his way to Florida.

Anyone with information about Westfall’s whereabouts should contact the Madison Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-369-7800.