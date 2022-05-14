SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — After multiple burglaries and thefts in Scioto and Pike Counties, a suspect was arrested and the search for his girlfriend is underway.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says Garry Schackart, 35, was arrested after the search, pursuit and then finding him in a person’s crawl space.

They say Schackart attempted to break into a home on McDermott Cemetery Road on May 12. They say that Shackart then left on foot and later took a truck from another driveway. The truck was located abandoned near a pay lake.

On May 13, deputies say they went to the Lucasville area when they got a tip saying Schackart had stolen another vehicle. They say while they were looking for him, he parked the vehicle he stole and then stole a 2021 Ford F-150.

Schackart would go on to crash the truck into a tree and fled from law enforcement on foot.

Later in the day, deputies say they found him on a John Deere Gator. Deputies then lost sight of him after he left the John Deere and fled into a field.

Sheriff Thoroughman says that they received a call saying someone could hear a sound coming from the crawl space in their residence. When deputies arrived, they found Schackart in the crawl space. He was detained without any further incidents.

Schackart was arrested on multiple charges, including burglary, grand theft auto, obstruction, failure to comply, breaking and entering and receiving stolen property. Sheriff Thoroughman says more charges are going to be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury.

Schackart is being held without bond in the Scioto County Jail and will appear in court on Monday, May 16.

They say this is an ongoing investigation as they are looking for Missy J. Branyork, 36. Branyork is allegedly Schackart’s girlfriend.

Branyork is five-foot-six and around 180 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Her indictment warrants for her arrest include burglary and receiving stolen property.

